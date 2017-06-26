Venice man arrested on child porn charges

A Venice man was arrested after detectives found he had been transmitting child pornography for nearly a year.
According to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, a computer forensics detective found an IP address that had shared child pornography images between June 8, 2016 and May 29, 2017 that led to 48-year-old Mario Guerrero.
On June 20, detectives executed a search warrant at the home Guerrero shared with his wife. From his peer-to-peer data sharing device on his computer, detectives found 327 files of child pornography.
According to the sheriff’s office, the images contained bestiality, sadomasochism and sexual conduct with children.
Guerrero was arrested on three counts of possession of child pornography Friday and was released on a $75,000 bond the following day. The investigation continues and more charges are pending, according to the sheriff’s office.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
