A two-man team of thieves used distraction to brazenly steal a victim’s wallet from under her nose. Broward Sheriff’s Office Robbery Unit detectives are investigating. On the evening of May 11, 2017, while shopping in the bakery section of the Pompano Beach Whole Foods, the victim was approached by an unidentified Hispanic male. He asked her if she could read the price of a cake on the lowest shelf. When she leaned over, the second thief reached into her purse and grabbed her wallet. The victim noticed almost immediately that something was wrong and struggled with the thief to recover her wallet. The thief fled the store in a rush. His accomplice casually walked away from the melee.