Crime
June 26, 2017 6:54 AM
Inmates booked at the Manatee County jail on June 26, 2017
Anthony Dirisio, drug possession, $2,000 bond.
Diomedes Santana, battery, $500 bond.
David Mason, out-of-county warrant, $1,500 bond.
Sean Obrien, possession of cannabis not more than 20 grams/possession of paraphernalia, $1,000 bond.
