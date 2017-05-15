Deputies release photo of possible suspects in golf course shooting

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office has released images of a group of men they called suspects in a shooting during a large party at Quail Hollow Golf and Country Club Sunday.
One person was injured in the shooting.
Deputies are trying to identify the men in the picture and the white Hyundai Elantra sedan they were driving. The vehicle had red rims.
The Sheriff’s Office said the person who was shot was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
At least 500 people were inside the building at the time.
Deputies said the situation appears to be isolated.
Investigators are speaking with party guests and trying to determine what happened.
Anyone with information about the shooting or suspects is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (727) 847-5878.
