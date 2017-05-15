Avalos thought his wife was having an affair with pastor, prosecutor says

Two and a half years after three people were slain in Bradenton, opening statements and testimony begin in the triple murder trial of Andres “Andy” Avalos on first-degree murder charges. If the jury finds him guilty, he could receive the death penalty.
During his opening statement to the jury, Assistant State Attorney Art Brown said Avalos killed his wife, Amber Avalos, in a jealous rage, because he thought she was having an affair with Baptist minister James “Tripp” Battle III.
Andres Avalos is charged with killing Amber Avalos, Battle and a neighbor, Denise Potter, who was visiting Amber when she was killed.
Comments