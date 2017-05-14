Boy, 13, reported missing and endangered

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was searching Sunday for a 13-year-old who is believed to be missing and endangered.
Deputies said Alex Baumgarten, 13, was last seen around 4 p.m. Saturday walking away from his home in Riverview with his dachshund mix after arguing with his parents.
They said Alex is diagnosed with depression and is on medication.
Alex is 5-foot-3 and 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt, navy blue basketball shorts, and black sneakers.
The sheriff’s office is asking the public to be on the lookout. Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 813-247-8200.
