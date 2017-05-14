Tampa road rage suspect arrested

An Apollo Beach man was arrested Sunday morning following a road rage incident in Tampa on Friday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Eric Joseph Starowicz, 26, was arrested in the wake of two-vehicle crash and road rage incident that took place shortly before noon Friday on the Interstate 4 entrance ramp from 21st Street in Tampa.
Troopers say Starowicz was driving a Jeep that rear-ended a van. After the collision, he used an object to break the driver’s side window of the van and threatened to kill the other driver.
A cellphone video shows part of the encounter between Starowicz and the other motorist.
Troopers say Starowicz left the accident scene, fleeing on I-4. At 8:45 a.m. Sunday, he was arrested on charges of burglary of a conveyance, driving with a suspended license and leaving the scene of a crash, according to an FHP report.
