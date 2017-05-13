Man shot in arm during robbery attempt in Palmetto

A 33-year-old man was shot in the arm during an attempted armed robbery late Friday evening, according to a Manatee County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim, who was returning to his residence, was walking in the 900 block of 21st Avenue West in Palmetto at about 11:07 p.m. when he was approached by a suspect described as a tall, thin black male with a full beard who was wearing dark clothing, the report said.
The suspect asked for the man’s wallet and then grabbed his arm, the report said. The victim broke free but at some point was shot in the arm. The suspect fled the scene.
The victim’s injuries are not life threatening, the report said.
Anyone with information on the crime can call the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 866-634-TIPS.
