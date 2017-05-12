Crime

May 12, 2017 6:05 PM

Florida Uber driver arrested; officials say he sexually assaulted teen girl

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Officials say a Florida Uber driver used his position to allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, according to NBC 6.

David Pena-Melo, 27, allegedly made sexual advances toward the girl after he picked her up on May 8. Pena-Melo allegedly made her sit in the front seat of the car, NBC reported, citing the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

He then drove past the girl’s destination to a wooded area where he stopped and allegedly sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at the requested location, according to NBC 6.

On May 11, Pena-Melo was charged with sexual battery on a person older than 12 years of age but younger than 18 years of age, NBC 6 reported.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack

Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack 0:37

Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack
Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer 0:51

Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer
In St. Petersburg, bare-chested burglar caught on surveillance video 0:45

In St. Petersburg, bare-chested burglar caught on surveillance video

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos