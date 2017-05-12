Florida Uber driver arrested; officials say he sexually assaulted teen girl

Officials say a Florida Uber driver used his position to allegedly sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl, according to NBC 6.
David Pena-Melo, 27, allegedly made sexual advances toward the girl after he picked her up on May 8. Pena-Melo allegedly made her sit in the front seat of the car, NBC reported, citing the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.
He then drove past the girl’s destination to a wooded area where he stopped and allegedly sexually assaulted her before dropping her off at the requested location, according to NBC 6.
On May 11, Pena-Melo was charged with sexual battery on a person older than 12 years of age but younger than 18 years of age, NBC 6 reported.
