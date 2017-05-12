Miami prosecutors upgrade charges against cop in Charles Kinsey shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:37 Video shows woman running down cyclist in road rage attack Pause 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case 0:51 Half-naked man crashes car into store to get beer 5:36 Bodycam footage of a deadly officer involved shooting inside Subway restaurant 1:03 After first escape attempt fails, Florida convict tries again 1:19 Day 1 of Andres Avalos triple murder trial in Bradenton 0:47 Wildfire continues to burn south of apartment complex 0:18 Firefighter captures close-up view of wildfire raging in Georgia 1:13 Palmetto tries to answer questions with spring game approaching 1:47 Big Frog of Bradenton opens custom T-shirt design Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Video shows the scene before and after caretaker Charles Kinsey is shot. He is shown lying in the street with a 23-year-old autistic man before being hit by a bullet from an assault rifle fired by a North Miami police officer. Provided by Hilton Napoleon