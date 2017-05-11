Man charged with driving drunk in crash that killed Bradenton man

A Bradenton man died and two teens were injured in a November crash, and now the driver of the other vehicle involved is charged with DUI manslaughter.
An investigation that lasted several months led to the arrest of Nathaniel Poore, 24, of Lehigh Acres, on charges of DUI manslaughter, a second-degree felony, and two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash that killed 50-year-old John J. Leary, of Bradenton, happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 6 along State Road 82, east of Rue Labeau Circle in Lee County, according to FHP.
Poole was driving a 2008 Ford F150 east along S.R. 82 when his truck drove into the path of a 2006 Ford F350, striking the front of the F350, according to FHP.
Leary, a passenger in the truck, was pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old driver and another passenger, 19, were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with serious injuries, according to FHP.
A toxicology analysis of Poore’s blood found that his blood alcohol content was .181 and also tested positive for cannabinoids, according to FHP.
Florida law considers a driver with .08 percent or higher blood-alcohol content to be impaired.
