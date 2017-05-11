Potential jurors in Avalos murder case to return Friday for further questioning

Potential jurors in the trial of Andres “Andy” Avalos Jr., charged with killing his wife, neighbor and a local pastor, will return Friday morning for further questioning in hopes of seating a panel.
Avalos is with charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014, deaths of his wife Amber Avalos, 33; neighbor Denise Potter, 46; and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle III, 31.
If convicted, the state will seek the death penalty against Avalos.
For four days, potential jurors have been brought into the courtroom and questioned individually by State Attorney Ed Brodsky, Assistant State Attorney Art Brown and defense attorneys Andrew Crawford and Richard Watts. The individual questioning has focused on three subjects only: previous knowledge of the case because of the publicity it has garnered; any scheduling hardships because of the length of time the trial is expected to take; and their views on the death penalty.
A total of 155 potential jurors were summoned for the case, and 76 of those were asked to return Friday for more questioning. On Friday, potential jurors will be questioned as a group — the standard format.
Avalos listened closely as jurors spoke, occasionally taking notes of his own. Dressed in a black suit with a gray dress shirt opened at the collar, he remained serious throughout Thursday morning’s questioning.
No one connected to Avalos or the victims was in court Thursday. However, one woman with no known connection to the case sat all morning listening and watching the selection process — as she has day after day.
Potential jurors were dismissed for a variety of reasons, including the financial hardship missing work would cause, medical issues or because of strong opinions they held about Avalos’ guilt solely based on news accounts they had read or heard.
Some were dismissed because they said they simply did not believe in the death penalty, and said they could never consider it as a potential sentence. Others were dismissed because they did believe in a “life for a life” or “eye for an eye,” and death would be the only appropriate sentence.
“The charges itself were pretty intense,” one man said during his questioning, while another woman said, “It was shocking.”
Court resumes at 9 a.m. Friday.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
