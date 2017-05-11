His driving drunk sends 2-year-old girl to the hospital, cops say

A 20-year-old man and a 2-year-old girl were left with serious injuries after their car was hit by a drunk driver, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Around 5:44 p.m. Wednesday, 46-year-old Richard Torrington was driving northbound on McIntosh Road, approaching Prairie View Drive in Sarasota. A 2015 Chevrolet Malibu driven by a 20-year-old Sarasota man with a 2-year-old passenger was southbound on McIntosh Road.
According to FHP, Torrington veered from his lane and hit the front left side of the Malibu, sending the car counter-clockwise, off the road and into a utility pole.
The child was airlifted to All Children’s Hospital and the driver was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital. Both were listed as being in serious condition, according to FHP.
Torrington had minor injuries and was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence with serious bodily injury and cited for failing to maintain lane. He remains at the Sarasota County jail without bond.
