He said he was ‘never gonna go back,’ but a Bradenton man found himself behind bars again

Despite his Facebook post saying he was “never gonna go back” to jail, a Bradenton man found himself behind bars again Monday, Bay News 9 reported.
The Polk County Sheriff’s Office posted to their Facebook page Tuesday that Cameron Gore was wanted in connection to three burglaries at Primo’s Pizzeria in Lakeland.
A security camera was able to capture an image of Gore’s face during the third burglary where he allegedly stole liquor, according to Bay News 9.
Gore, 21, then posted a photo of him holding the stolen bottle of liquor and wearing the same shirt to Facebook, investigators told Bay News 9.
“We love it when the criminals help us put them in jail,” Sheriff Grady Judd told Bay News 9.
During the first burglary, Gore left fingerprints behind, and he took about $80 in change during the first two incidents, according to Bay News 9.
In a February Facebook post, Gore posted a previous mug shot from Polk County and said he was “never gonna go back.”
A warrant for Gore’s arrest was issued and posted on the sheriff’s office Facebook page, and about four hours later Gore was in custody, according to Bay News 9.
“We are afraid you likely are ‘gonna go back’ to the Polk County Jail, despite your February proclamation,” the sheriff’s office post said.
After asking for the public’s help to determine his whereabouts, the post added, “or better yet, Cameron — do us a favor, just head on over to book-in and turn yourself in. We know you know the way. You’ve been there before.”
Gore is charged with three counts of burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, and three counts of petit theft, according to jail records.
His previous stints behind bars were in January and 2015, jail records show.
