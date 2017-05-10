Questioning of potential jurors continues in Avalos murder case

Jury selection resumed Wednesday morning for the trial of triple-murder suspect Andres “Andy” Avalos Jr., as attorneys from both sides questioned potential jurors individually.
Avalos is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014, deaths of his wife Amber Avalos, 33; neighbor Denise Potter, 46; and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle III, 31.
If Avalos is convicted of even one count of first-degree murder, prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty.
Jury selection got underway Monday, with jurors so far being questioned on three main subjects: publicity about the case they may have seen or heard; scheduling hardship;s and any personal views on the death penalty. Of the 75 potential jurors questioned Monday and Tuesday, 35 were asked to return later in the week for further questioning.
As of just after noon Wednesday, 11 more potential jurors of the 80 summoned to appear had been individually questioned.
Avalos, wearing a suit with a dress shirt opened at the collar, listened intently as the potential jurors spoke, occasionally taking notes. When then pool was first brought in and read the indictment, however, Avalos closed his eyes, particularly as details of the crimes were read.
Those jurors not dismissed for cause during the first round of questioning Wednesday, have been asked to return Friday morning.
Avalos’ trial is expected to go for about three weeks, jurors have been told.
