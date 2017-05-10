They were playing video games when cops say it got way too real

Three 23-year-old men were the targets of a home invasion robbery early Wednesday, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
While the men playing video games at a house in the 2800 block of Fifth Street East, around 12:30 a.m. five unknown armed men wearing masks and dark clothes broke in through the front door. The men ordered the victims to get on the ground and two of the victims were struck on the head.
The suspects took an unknown amount of money and fled the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477.
Comments