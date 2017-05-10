Crime

May 10, 2017 9:14 AM

Day 3 of jury selection underway in Avalos triple-murder trial

By Jessica De Leon

jdeleon@bradenton.com

Jury selection for the Andres Avalos triple-murder trial has resumed Wednesday in a Bradenton courtroom.

Avalos is charged with first-degree murder in the December 2014 slayings of his wife, a neighbor and a Bradenton pastor.

If convicted, prosecutors plan to ask the jury to sentence Avalos to death, which is why jury selection is taking longer than usual.

