Day 3 of jury selection underway in Avalos triple-murder trial

Jury selection for the Andres Avalos triple-murder trial has resumed Wednesday in a Bradenton courtroom.
Avalos is charged with first-degree murder in the December 2014 slayings of his wife, a neighbor and a Bradenton pastor.
If convicted, prosecutors plan to ask the jury to sentence Avalos to death, which is why jury selection is taking longer than usual.
Attorney Richard Watts sits with Andres “Andy” Avalos Jr. during day three of jury selection Wednesday at the Manatee County Judicial Center. Avalos Jr. was charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014 deaths of his wife Amber Avalos, neighbor Denise Potter and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle III.
Hannah Morse
Bradenton Herald
Andres “Andy” Avalos is charged with first-degree murder in the December 2014 deaths of his wife, a neighbor and a Bradenton pastor. If convicted, he could receive the death penalty.
Tiffany Tompkins
Bradenton Herald
