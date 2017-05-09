Lawyers quiz potential jurors in Avalos triple murder trial

Jury selection has resumed for the trial of Andres “Avalos” Jr., charged with killing his wife, neighbor and a local pastor.

Avalos faces trial on three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014, deaths of his wife Amber Avalos, 33; neighbor Denise Potter, 46; and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle III, 31. If convicted, Avalos would be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole — despite numerous attempts by his defense to block the state from being allowed to seek the death penalty.

On Tuesday morming, potential jurors were questioned regarding their knowledge of the case because of the media attention it has received, scheduling conflicts and their thoughts on the death penalty.

Avalos sat in the courtroom, leaning back in his chair, wearing a suit jacket with an open-collar gray dress shirt. His face didn’t show any sign of emotions, but he occasionally took notes.

In the courtroom was Battle’s mother, Rhonda Battle.

Many jurors were dismissed based on Tuesday morning’s question. Reasons for excuses including hardships because of a job or personal business, medical issues, knowledge of details of the case because of media reports, knowing the Avalos family and strong opinions for or against death penalty.

Circuit Judge Diana Moreland, presiding in the case, has denied repeated requests from the defense to have the trial moved out of Manatee County.

The defense intends to use an insanity defense, Avalos’s attorney Andrew Crawford has informed the court.

If convicted of the murders, the defense also intends to rely on claims that Avalos was emotionally or mentally disturbed, under extreme duress and did not have the capacity to understand his actions were criminal, according to court records.

Those remaining were asked to return at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Court resumed at 1:10 p.m. for more potential jurors to be questioned.

