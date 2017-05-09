Day 2 of jury selection underway in Avalos murder trial

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:46 Surveillance video shows man being flung from thief’s getaway vehicle Pause 1:19 Day 1 of Andres Avalos triple murder trial in Bradenton 0:49 Salvadoran once convicted of killing Chandra Levy deported 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case 1:47 Two former Bradenton police employees charged with stealing nearly $30,000 2:44 Why it's so hard to break an opioid addiction 2:26 Passengers at Ft. Lauderdale Airport got rowdy after Spirit Airlines flight canceled 1:50 Florida Gov. Rick Scott honors Venezuelan dissident Leopoldo Lopez 5:47 Youth soccer team embraces coach after he comes out as transgender 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

Jury selection started Monday for the capital murder trial of Andres "Andy" Avalos, who is accused of killing his wife and two other people in Bradenton in December 2014. If convicted of first-degree murder, prosecutors will seek the death penalty. Bay News 9