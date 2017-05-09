Day 2 of jury selection underway in Avalos murder trial

The second day of jury selection is underway in a Bradenton courtroom in the trial of triple murder suspect Andres “Andy” Avalos.
Related stories from the Bradenton Herald
Triple-murder suspect Andres Avalos Jr. sits in court on the first day of jury selection for his trial for murder. Avalos is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4 slayings of his wife, Amber Avalos; neighbor, Denise Potter, 46; and the Rev. James 'Tripp' Battle, 31.
Tiffany Tompkins
ttompkins@bradenton.com
Comments