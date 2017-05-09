Frauds posing as Adele’s manager hit up Rihanna, Drake and other stars for show tickets

For the past year, somebody claiming to be the longtime manager of singer Adele has been emailing reps for fellow music superstars — asking for free concert tickets and memorabilia.
Among those celebrities: Rihanna, Usher, Drake, Katy Perry, Chris Brown and Pharrell Williams.
Miami-Dade police detectives said Monday they busted the husband and wife behind the scam after the pair tried to get comped tickets to see rapper Kendrick Lamar at last weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in Miami.
Justin Jackson — a longtime con man once convicted of posing as Madonna’s manager to steal $2.4 million in jewelry — was charged along with his wife, Angel Lii.
Authorities believe they used the name of Adele’s manager, Jonathan Dickins, who had been flooded with messages from fellow celebrity reps puzzled by the ticket requests.
“Mr. Dickins has finally breathed a sign of relief and hopes this fraud against him will stop once and for all,” said his Miami attorney, Brian Bieber.
The attorney added: “The defendants did consistently leave a blueprint of their fraud for the detectives to find. Essentially, we have a pair of dumb criminals.”
Dickins reported the scam to Miami-Dade police over a year ago. While detectives continued to investigate, Jackson and his wife used the bogus email account to request tickets to Lamar’s manager, police said.
But the rapper’s record label, Interscope Records, suspected it was a fake and reached out to the real Dickins, who informed Miami-Dade police.
Miami-Dade cyber crimes detective Steven Kaufman, posing as a production manager, set up a sting, telling Jackson he could pick up the passes on Saturday at Bayfront Park, according to an arrest report.
On the phone, Jackson told the detective that he was an assistant for Dickins who was “working with his important clients all day.”
Jackson, his wife and another woman showed up at Bayfront and picked up the passes. They were immediately detained by police and now face grand theft and identity theft charges. The third person with them, a woman named Hayle Henegar, was not arrested.
Jackson, who was arrested under the name Jayce Lii and also goes by Justin Lii, and his wife “provided conflicting and untruthful information,” according to Kaufman’s arrest report.
This is not the first time Jackson has been accused of impersonating celebrity reps.
Jackson served two years in Florida prison after posing as a rep for pop star Madonna, convincing a New York boutique to loan out the $2.4 million jewelry in 2007. He later sold the jewelry to a South Florida pawn shop.
He was put on probation after serving his prison time.
Then in 2014, Jackson was sued in South Florida federal court on allegations he posed as Oprah Winfrey’s nephew, execs from her cable television network and a former aide for President Barack Obama, all in attempts to get free stuff.
Those who sued him: Reggie Love, a former basketball player who was an Obama aide; Oprah’s OWN TV company and Scott Garner, an executive with the network. A federal judge later ordered Jackson and his wife to stop the long-running scam.
According to court documents, Jackson posed as Love to try and get gift cards from the Cheesecake Factory, and clothes and handbags from Juicy Couture. Charges were filed in Atlanta, although he skipped town, the lawsuit alleged.
Later, he also sent a letter on OWN letterhead purporting to be from Winfrey — to try and land a job with Perry Ellis, Fort Lauderdale’s Atlantic Hotel and Miami Beach’s Fontainebleau Hotel. He also used her name to try and get free gifts from retailers Converse, Pandora and Tory Burch.
