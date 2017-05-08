Crime

May 08, 2017 10:22 AM

Two teens charged with car burglaries

By Hannah Morse

Two 16-year-olds were arrested Saturday for vehicle burglary, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11:45 p.m., Zachary Daniel Adams and River Warren Risner were seen by residents and the law enforcement helicopter as they were rummaging for cash through a car in the 12000 block of Lavender Loop in Greyhawk Landing, the sheriff’s office said.

K9 officer Gerholdt chased the teens through backyards as the teens refused to stop, the sheriff’s office said. They threw the cash into a pond and then gave up without incident.

