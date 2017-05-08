Two shot at Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 2:50 Timeline in 2014 Avalos triple murder case Pause 0:52 Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fail to help 0:41 Two shot outside Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach 0:15 Watch how traffic is detoured after big crash on Cortez Road in Bradenton 1:36 COMMERCIAL: Kraft Mac & Cheese celebrates swearing 'like a mother' 1:01 A Star Wars Day message from NASA 2:20 Bee swarm invades Kauffman Stadium before Royals game 0:54 Palmetto students pitch cure for diabetes 2:03 The novelty of goat yoga has arrived in Idaho 0:37 Education project manager explains oyster project Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

A man and woman were shot Sunday evening outside the Fontainebleau Hotel. Both were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, and the shooter left the scene on foot, said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. Carli Teproff cteproff@miamiherald.com