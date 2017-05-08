Two shot at Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach

A massive manhunt was underway Sunday evening after two people were shot at the Fontainebleau hotel in Miami Beach, police said.
The lobby of the upscale hotel was taped off while police investigated the shooting around 9 p.m.
Police said a man and a woman were shot on Departures Drive, a ramp that leads to the hotel. The victims then ran inside the hotel toward LIV nightclub for help.
The woman had one bullet wound and was in stable condition. The man was in critical condition with multiple bullet wounds.
The two victims were transported to Ryder Trauma Center, police said.
Fontainebleau guest Jake Sabo said he was taking an Uber back to his hotel when he saw the street being blocked off and police and helicopters scanning the area.
When he entered the hotel, he said much of the lobby was blocked.
As of 10:30 p.m., guests were not being allowed into the hotel via the main entrance and police were a heavy presence at Departures Drive.
VIDEO: @MiamiBeachPD working a shooting at the @Fontainebleau pic.twitter.com/otpJSznL3A— Miami Beach Alerts (@BeachNewsAlerts) May 8, 2017
Traffic on Arthur Godfrey Road and on Collins Avenue was backed up as much of the beach was closed off to search for the shooter, who left the scene on foot.
Helicopters hovered overhead as K-9 units from multiple police agencies searched the area.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
