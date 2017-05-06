Andres ‘Andy’ Avalos to stand trial for triple-murder beginning Monday

Three families have been waiting more than two years for justice.

Eleven children lost a parent on Dec. 4, 2014, when detectives say Andres “Andy” Avalos Jr., 36, killed his wife, neighbor and local pastor.

On that day, a home in the quiet Northwest Bradenton neighborhood — known for its lush lawns, views of the Manatee River where it flows into Tampa Bay and a tranquil lifestyle — and the sacred grounds of a Bayshore Gardens church were turned into crime scenes.

Avalos, charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Dec. 4, 2014, deaths of his wife Amber Avalos, 33; neighbor Denise Potter, 46; and the Rev. James “Tripp” Battle, 31, is set to stand trial beginning Monday.

If convicted, Avalos would be sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. His defense attorneys made several attempts to stop the prosecution from seeking the death penalty, but most recently an appeal to the Florida Supreme Court was denied.

But his defense won’t argue that he did not murder his wife, Potter or Battle. Instead, they will rely on an insanity defense.

If convicted, the defense also plans to rely on claims that he was emotionally or mentally disturbed, under extreme duress and did not have the capacity to understand his actions were criminal.

Monday will begin the process of selecting a jury — expected to take days because of the local media attention the case has received and national attention the case garnered in the days immediately following the three murders.

Members of Battle’s family, including his mother and wife who are expected to testify, have sat in on hearing after hearing over the years.

In December, his mother, Rhonda Battle, told the Herald it was too difficult to even drive past Bayshore Baptist Church since her son was gunned down on its grounds.

“As we enter into our second year without our son, Tripp, we find that it’s far more difficult than we would have ever thought possible,” Rhonda and Jimmy Battle said in a statement at the time. “Tripp was such a blessing to us and others as he touched the lives of so many people with his eagerness to share the Gospel of Christ.”

While not able to be in court because they are out of state, Potter’s family members have closely followed news of the case.

“Our family still grieves the loss of our beloved Denise who was shining in our lives,” Potter’s aunt Julie Konkol said. “Her three sons, Brian, Michael and Matthew, are without their mother. ... Denise’s only granddaughter, Ella, was born 10 months after Denise’s murder. Ella will never have the opportunity to know her grandmother, and Denise will never have the opportunity to be a grandmother.”

Her family’s hearts went out to Amber Avalos’ children and family and the Battles family, she added.

“We don’t desire revenge. We only seek justice for Denise and the families that this merciless, selfish murderer perpetuated on so many children and families,” Konkol said. “Our lives were changed forever on that day.”

She said she prays that jury sees Avalos for the cowardly murder that he is. She said she hopes jurors deliver the hardest penalty available for premeditated and heinous crimes against three innocent people.

Amber Avalos, who worked as Bayshore Baptist Church’s nursery/children’s director, was known as the backbone of her family.

“Don’t let a bitter heart take a root; know my sister loved until the end and was filled with forgiveness,” her eldest sister, Deanna Freniere, said. “Keep praying for her husband, Andy, and her children. God is still in control.”

Freniere spoke of her sister’s faith and how it guided her life.

“Amber found God when she was 18, and never looked back,” she said. “My sister was a ray of light wherever she went.

Tragedy shocks community

It was a quiet and sunny Thursday afternoon in Manatee County on Dec. 4, 2014, when chaos unfolded.

Deputies and detectives with the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office rushed over to Bayshore Baptist Church, 6502 14th St. W., after receiving reports of a shooting.

But while an investigation by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigative Unit was unfolding at one location, detectives learned of a second crime scene at Avalos’ home in the 1200 block of 67th Street Northwest in Bradenton from a call he made to a family member. Deputies quickly responded to the address and found the bodies of the two women.

Earlier that day — while five of the couple’s children were at school — detectives say that Avalos hung his wife, Amber, with a cord in the laundry room in their home, beat her face and shot her in the chest. Avalos is alleged to then have shot their neighbor, Potter, multiple times in a hallway of the home.

The couple’s then 4-year-old son was reportedly home at the time the two women were killed. Detectives say Avalos dropped boy off at day care and drove to the Wal-Mart Supercenter on State Road 64 East, where he left his vehicle and took a taxi to Bayshore Baptist.

Avalos walked into the church’s business office, sat down and rambled on for the next 20 minutes or so to Battle’s wife, Joy Battle, about how the “world was evil,” she told detectives. During that time, James Battle called to check on his wife, learning that Avalos was in the office with her.

But as the pastor was approaching the church office moments later, Avalos departed, slamming the door behind him, she told investigators. She then immediately heard multiple gunshots and saw her husband fall to the ground and Avalos walk away.

What ensued was 51-hour manhunt led by the sheriff’s office to find Avalos — considered armed and dangerous at the time.

The frantic search included an alert for Avalos’ gold 2003 Chevrolet Suburban — later found at the Wal-Mart — and Palma Sola and Miller elementaries, King Middle School and Manatee High School were locked down as deputies rushed to rushed to take custody of the Avalos’ children, fearing for their safety.

Early the morning of Dec. 6, 2014, Andres Avalos Sr. made a public plea at impromptu press conference at the sheriff’s office. The elder Avalos pleaded that his son turn himself in for the sake of his six children, who were in protective custody at the time.

A few hours later, the highly sought suspect walked onto the wooden deck behind a mobile home in the Pine Haven Mobile Home Park, 6320 14th St. W., just a couple of blocks from the Bayshore Baptist Church. He told the couple who lived in the mobile home that he wanted to speak to his mother, and they urged him to surrender after recognizing him from media reports.

They called 911 and left their home as instructed by a dispatcher.

News quickly broke that Avalos was captured after a caravan of deputies and detectives screeched down U.S. 41 to the mobile home — a sign many hoped that Avalos had finally been located. Deputies and detectives drew their guns and semiautomatic rifles, held up their shields as residents of the quiet mobile home park watched in shock. Avalos was arrested without resisting.

Avalos was quickly taken to the sheriff’s office headquarters. In the hours that followed, he would give detectives a detailed confession that the lead prosecutor has revealed in court.

Ten days later, a grand jury would indict him on three counts of first-degree murder.

The trial

With about 100 witnesses under subpoena, the trial for Avalos is expected to last at least two weeks with presiding Circuit Judge Diana Moreland setting aside five weeks in her calendar.

Among the evidence listed in the case is the recorded interview detectives conducted with Avalos following his arrest — where he is alleged to have provided a detailed confession. None of those details have ever been made public, but it is possible that the video recording of the interview could be played for the jury.

Recordings of 911 calls made are also listed as evidence in the case, and they also could be played for the jury.

Witnesses for the state will include dozens of deputies, detectives and crime scene technicians from the sheriff’s office. Employees from the day care his youngest son attended and Wal-Mart — places Avalos is alleged to have gone in between the murders of the women and gunning down of Battle — are also subpoenaed.

Expert witnesses for the state include medical examiners and a firearms expert.

For the defense, doctors are expected to be called as expert witnesses as part of Avalos’ insanity defense and are expected to testify that he suffers from paranoid schizophrenia, a delusional disorder, a mild neurocognitive disorder, an abnormal brain and reduced cognitive, emotional and personality controls based on abnormal brain functioning, according to court records.