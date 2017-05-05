Convicted felon facing drug charges including trafficking in meth

An investigation into a convicted felon, including his home in Cortez, led to his arrest in connection to drugs found in the home, and to the arrest of two others.
Donald Evans, 46, and his home in the 4500 block of 101st Street West were being investigated by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division throughout April, according to a news release. On Friday morning, with enough probable cause to have obtained a search warrant, detectives searched Evans’ home.
Evans is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of bupenorphine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
John Smith, 40, is charged with possession of rock cocaine, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tracy Grusczynski, 37, was arrested on a warrant charging him with failing to appear in drug court.
Detectives found 17.6 grams of methamphetamine, 8.3 grams of marijuana, 0.6 grams of rock cocaine, 0.5 grams of buprenorphine, 2.0 grams of alprazolam, 0.3 grams of adderal and drug paraphernalia during the search of Evans’ home.
Two other men and two women were present during the search, but they were not arrested for anything.
There were no injuries reported.
Evans’s criminal history includes 2010 possession of cocaine and driving with suspended license convictions and a 2015 possession of methamphetamine conviction, each of which he served prison time for.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
