May 05, 2017 6:17 PM

Sheriff asking for help identifying burglary suspect

By Sara Nealeigh

Sarasota

A Sarasota store has been burglarized again, and the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is looking for help identifying the suspect.

Deputies responded to Lee’s Food Store in the 5600 block of Swift Road in Sarasota after an alarm call just after 4:30 a.m. Friday. When they arrived, deputies saw the padlock on the front door had been cut.

The suspect entered the store, filled a bag with 30 to 40 cartons of cigarettes and took off toward Constitution Boulevard, according to the sheriff’s office. It was all captured on surveillance footage.

Officials said it’s the second time in the last two weeks that the store has been burglarized using a similar entry method and a similar looking suspect.

An undisclosed amount of cash and checks were taken from the store during the previous burglary at approximately 5:15 a.m. on April 26, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to contact the Criminal investigations Section at 941-861-4900.

