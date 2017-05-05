Convicted felon facing charges after marijuana, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, guns found in his home, police say

A convicted felon from Bradenton is facing charges after detectives found half a kilo of marijuana, heroin, cocaine, fentanyl, five loaded handguns and stock pile of ammunition during a search of his home.
Shihem Rahem Thomas was arrested Wednesday and charged with armed trafficking of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon and dealing in stolen property, according to an arrest report.
Thomas remains in custody at the Manatee County jail. He will not be allowed to post his bonds totaling $156,750 until a Nebbia hearing is held in which he will have to provide proof of a legitimate source for any money that would be used to post his bonds.
If allowed to post bond, Thomas would be ordered onto the supervised release programs with conditions that require that he not posses any firearms or take any drugs.
On Wednesday, Thomas’ home in the 1800 block of 15th Street West was searched by detectives with the Bradenton Police Department after they developed enough probable cause to obtain a search warrant signed by a judge.
In the living room, detectives reported finding five loaded guns, ammunition, about half a kilo of marijuana packaged in clear plastic bags or vacuumed-sealed bags, 6.7 grams heroin, 8.7 grams of cocaine and 1.2 grams of fentanyl. They also found a camouflage vest and a bullet-resistant vest.
Detectives found drug paraphernalia in one bedroom and a bottle with three Xanax pills in the bathroom.
Tests were conducted on all the drugs at the scene, with positive results. Two of the handguns were reported stolen to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
Thomas’ criminal history includes convictions for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest without violence and loitering or prowling, according to court records. His prior arrests also include charges of possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, carrying a concealed weapon, violations of probation and failure to appear in court.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
