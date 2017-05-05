Crime

May 05, 2017 4:36 PM

Fentanyl-laced heroin found during raid at Bradenton home, sheriff says

By Sara Nealeigh

Bradenton

Early test results show fentanyl-laced heroin was found in a Bradenton home during a search by Manatee County Sheriff’s Office officials Friday.

Undercover detectives had previously purchased heroin from Derrick Randall as part of an investigation, according to the sheriff’s office. As a result, deputies executed a search warrant at his home in the 4500 block of 20th Street West at approximately 10:45 a.m. Friday.

Inside, detectives found a plastic bag with 0.1 grams of cocaine and a bag containing 4.7 ounces of heroin.

Presumptive testing on the heroin indicated that fentanyl — an opioid 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine — was present, according to the sheriff’s office.

Randall, 42, was at the home when the search warrant was executed and was arrested, according to the sheriff’s office. He was charged with trafficking of heroin, possession of heroin and cocaine and sale of fentanyl.

Randall has 22 prior felony convictions for various crimes, along with several misdemeanor convictions, according to the sheriff’s office.

No one was injured during the operation.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

  Comments  

