Man gets life in prison for sexually abusing two girls for years

A former Palmetto man was sentenced to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of raping and molesting two girls.
The abuse had been going on for years.
Kaz Mikol-Charls Catalano, 28, was found guilty by a jury Thursday of two counts of sexual battery upon a child less than 12 years of age, two counts of lewd and lascivious molestation upon a child less than 12 years of age and showing obscene material to a minor.
The jury deliberated for about three hours after a four-day trialbefore rendering a verdict. Catalano was then sentenced to four life sentences, two of which were automatic for the sexual battery convictions.
The victims, 5 and 10 at the time of the disclosure, first reported the sexual abuse in 2012. The girls, now 9 and 15, testified during the trial.
“The jury’s verdict is a testament to the bravery of these children. For three years, they suffered at the hands of people that should have been their sanctuary. They lived in fear for another five years that their abuser would return,” Assistant State Attorney Brian Chambers said. “This trial allowed them to take back control over their lives, stand up to their abuser, and ensure that no child will ever be victimized by the defendant again.”
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office began its investigation after the abuse was revealed to a family member, who reported it the sheriff’s office. When detectives interviewed Catalano in August 2012, he denied any sexual contact with the girls. He did tell detectives one of the girls had accidentally walked in and saw him watching pornography.
Less than a month later, Catalano moved to New York, and he was not located until April 2016 when he was arrested for the charges in this case.
Meanwhile, the investigation continued after detectives learned from the girls that Catalano’s wife knew about the abuse. Despite knowing that the girls were being abused, Sara Catalano did nothing about it.
Sara Catalano, 31, was arrested in October 2012 and charged with two counts of child neglect and two counts of failing to report child neglect. She later pleaded no contest to all the charges, was convicted and sentenced to two years and six months in prison.
After her release from prison, scheduled for Dec. 10, Sara Catalano will be placed under community control. As part of supervision, she will have to receive an evaluation for sexual, psychiatric and psychological counseling. As a minimum requirement, she is ordered to undergo group therapy and take all required medications for bipolar disorder.
Sara Catalano will not be allowed to come within 500 feet of any children during her supervision. She will also be on a curfew from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
