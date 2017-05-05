Police are searching for this man after he allegedly burglarized a Sarasota home

The Sarasota Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly broke into a home while the victims were sleeping last month.
Detectives are looking for 27-year-old Devon Evans and say he is known to frequent the area of 11th Street and Cocoanut Avenue in Sarasota, according to police.
Evans allegedly entered a home in the 1000 block of Cocoanut Avenue and took items of value in the early monring hours of April 24, according to police.
No one was injured in the incident, but the victims were home and sleeping when the burglary occurred, according to police.
Anyone with information about the case, is asked to call Detective Anthony DeFrancisco at 941-954-7049 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers by calling 941-366-TIPS or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com
