Man charged with attempted murder in connection to 2015 arson

A Bradenton man was arrested on multiple felony counts Thursday for breaking into and setting fire to a house in 2015, according to authorities.
After a joint investigation by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshal, a warrant was signed for the arrest of 44-year-old Shawn Michael Vincent on six charges: three counts of attempted murder, two counts of arson and one count of burglary.
According to the warrant, Vincent broke into a home in the 5800 block of Third Street East sometime between July 4 and 5 of 2015 and started a fire. The warrant stated that Vincent had to have known there were three residents inside the home when the fire was started and that the fire could have caused their deaths.
Vincent is being held at the Manatee County jail without bond.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
Comments