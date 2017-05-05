Sarasota man sentenced to life in prison for fatal shooting

A Sarasota man was sentenced to life in prison Thursday for the 2016 murder of William Shipp, the Sarasota Police Department announced Friday.
Rufus “Gokey” Adams, 36, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder.
On Jan. 15, 2016, Sarasota police officers responded to the 1500 block of 25th Street in Sarasota and found Shipp, 42, with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead 52 minutes later at Sarasota Memorial Hospital, with fatal wounds to his lung and liver.
According to a witness who was interviewed the next day, Shipp came to the house — which is a known drug house — and started causing a disturbance where Adams and other men were standing in the front yard, according to the probable cause affidavit. Adams told Shipp and said he was going to kill him, according to the witness. Adams fired at Shipp multiple times, the witness said, and Shipp fell to the ground.
“I’ll kill you,” Adams had said, according to the witness.
“You already did,” Shipp said.
