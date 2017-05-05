‘Cocaine Cowboy’ indicted in $1.67 million car fraud ring

One of the last remaining “Cocaine Cowboys,” who was more recently known for his art, is in trouble with the feds again.
Michael “Mickey” Munday, 71, and seven other men were indicted Thursday in an elaborate stolen car scheme that prosecutors said earned the group $1.67 million.
Munday, a former pilot for the Medellín and Cali Cartels, spent nearly all of the 1990s in prison for smuggling 10 tons of cocaine from Colombia to Miami.
Arrested were Mark David Johnson, 41, of Fort Lauderdale; David William Wheat, 66, of Fort Pierce; Michael Kennedy Brown, 53, of Delray Beach; James Carrington, 37, of Aurora, Missouri; Jana Kabelova, 41, of Fort Lauderdale; Juan Ottavianelli, 71, of North Miami, and Edwin Fernandes, 50, of North Miami.
From 2008-15, according to an indictment, the men gathered a stockpile of cars through straw buyers who purchased cars from Miami-Dade and Broward dealerships, buying cars at a discount from owners who were struggling with their loans and, in some occasions, stealing them. Also, the group shipped cars from Missouri to Florida, hid them from the rightful lienholders and sold them. According to the indictment, Wheat wrote fake applications (without the legal owner’s name) for new car titles for the stolen cars. They never repaid the mortgages.
Munday played a large role in the 2006 documentary “Cocaine Cowboys,” which chronicled the wild days of Miami’s cocaine trade in the 1980s. Since his release from prison, Munday has taken a role in Miami’s art community, building a “Love Lock” park next to his Miami home and welding metal sculptures.
The group will make their first court appearance Friday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Judge Alicia Otazo-Reye.
