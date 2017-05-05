Former deputy on trial for allegedly stealing dropped-off medication

A former Pinellas County sheriff’s deputy is on trial for allegedly taking hydrocodone pills received during an unused medication drop-off drive.
According to Bay News 9, a Bradenton Herald news partner, prosecuters say Steven Smith took advantage of his authority and stole a bottle of the pills in September 2016 while he worked the front desk of the sheriff’s office’s Dunedin location during “Operation Medicine Cabinet.”
But there is no evidence of the drug itself.
“You’re not going to see any hydrocodone tablets. You’re not going to hear any testimony that the tablets were ever examined by any competent person to determine what they really were. There’s no laboratory report,” said Smith’s attorney, John Trevena, during a statement to the court.
The only evidence in the trial is the bottle and a photo taken by Smith’s ex-girlfriend, Jessica Jimenez, after she found it in his dresser. That was sufficient enough for Sheriff Bob Gualtieri to fire Smith. Gualtieri also thinks the former deputy pawned his service weapon, a case that is being prosecuted in Pasco County, according to Bay News 9.
Jimenez testified Smith told her the pills were going to be thrown out, so he might as well use them as a backup when his prescription ran out, according to a Bay News 9 report.
Tonyia Holt turned in the pills, which belonged to her deceased sister. According to Bay News 9, Holt first testified that there were 120 pills in the bottle, but later said there were 100 pills.
Smith could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Hannah Morse
