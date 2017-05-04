With only a learner’s permit, she drove drunk, crashed and killed a 2-year-old. She now faces prison

A Winter Haven woman faces up to 50 years in prison for driving drunk on Interstate 75 with a learner’s permit and causing a rollover crash that killed a 2-year-old boy and hurt eight other children.
Shameka Jones, 26, on Thursday pleaded to DUI manslaughter, DUI causing serious injury, nine counts of DUI causing injury or property damage, nine counts of child neglect and violation of a restricted driver’s license.
Jones could have faced up life in prison. Although her defense attorney and the prosecutor did not negotiate a sentence, they did agree on a cap of 50 years.
A sentencing hearing has not yet been set.
Defense attorney Mark Adams indicated to Circuit Judge Deno Economou that he would be seeking a downward departure from the minimum mandatory 4-year sentence for the manslaughter conviction. Sentencing guidelines, however ,call for Jones to serve at least 26 years prison based on the charges and her prior criminal history.
On Feb. 28, 2015, Jones was driving a 2001 Ford Expedition on Interstate 75 near mile marker 233 when she went off the shoulder. The SUV flipped over several times and hit several trees.
There were nine children in the SUV — ages 6 months to 10 years old at the time — and two other adults. None of the children were restrained in car seats or by seat belts at the time of the accident. Investigators found beer cans inside the SUV.
Two-year-old Isaac Solomon died in the crash, and a 6-month-old infant suffered a skull fracture. The other children suffered minor injuries.
"I told you I couldn't drive," Jones was heard saying after the accident.
Jones’ blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit after the crash. She was taken Bayfront Medical Center in St. Petersburg to be treated for her own injuries, and she was arrested the next day after being released.
Jones’ criminal history includes arrests for battery, burglary and driving without a valid license.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments