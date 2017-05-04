City employee charged with dealing in stolen property

A city of Bradenton employee was arrested Thursday morning on a second-degree felony charge of dealing in stolen property.
Development Services and Zoning Manager Christopher Gratz, 46, was booked into the Manatee County Jail and held on a $7,500 bond.
Bradenton Police Lt. Brian Thiers said the department was not yet ready to make any further comments at this time.
“We are just wrapping up our end of it,” Theirs said.
According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Gratz stole a pair of $350 gold earrings from the victim’s home in March. The victim confronted Gratz about the missing earrings, and Gratz denied knowing anything about it.
At the end of March, the affidavit states Gratz sold the earrings at a pawn shop for $100. Gratz was driving with the victim in his vehicle a few days later when the victim saw the pawn slip when Gratz left the vehicle.
“The victim confronted Mr. Gratz about this, where he confessed to her that he took the earrings and pawned them,” the affidavit states.
Police say they have an email chain between Gratz and the victim outlining the incident.
Mayor Wayne Poston said the police department “did what they had to do and did a good job getting to the bottom of it.”
City Clerk Sharon Beauchamp said the theft did not involve city property, and the city is currently reviewing its next steps.
“This is still a very active situation,” Beauchamp said. “We are on the phone with the labor attorney right now to see what our rights are, and all we know right now is that he was arrested this morning.”
Mark Young: 941-745-7041, @urbanmark2014
Comments