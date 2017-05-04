Crime

Child porn suspect uploaded video of abused infant, cops say

By Sara Nealeigh

Manatee

A Bradenton man has been arrested and charged in connection with a video depicting an infant being sexually abused, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.

The video was uploaded on Dec. 24, 2016, by a then-unknown person. An investigation identified Fritzner Dessame, 42, as the suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

A search warrant was executed on Dessame’s home Thursday and deputies seized all electronic items for further analysis, according to the sheriff’s office.

Dessame was arrested and is facing charges of transmission of child pornography and sexual performance by a child.

The investigation is ongoing.

