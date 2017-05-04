Crime

May 04, 2017 4:06 PM

Man lures cat into bedroom, then mutilates it and hangs it from a fence, police say

By David J. Neal

A Hialeah man was arrested Thursday for luring a neighbor’s cat into his home, then mutilating it and hanging the dead feline over the adjoining fence facing his neighbor’s home.

Eduardo Rodriguez-Montegudo, 20, told police he was playing with the neighbor’s cat, which had wandered to his property at 881 W. 51st Pl. , until it began annoying him, police said.

Then, according to police, he strangled the black cat with a graduation tassel and sliced open its stomach from head to tail. He also cut of one of the feline’s paws.

Rodriguez-Montegudo, whose bond was set at $5,000, was charged with animal cruelty. His arrest affidavit said the cat’s owner called police and when they began questioning Rodriguez-Montegudo, he said he was having a cigarette outside when he noticed the cat lurking in his yard.

Then, he said, he teased it until it made its way to his bedroom.

