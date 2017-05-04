Crime

May 04, 2017 1:40 PM

Duo led deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car. They made it to a school but then were arrested

By Sara Nealeigh

snealeigh@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Two people from West Virginia were arrested in Sarasota County Wednesday after they allegedly trespassed on a Venice elementary school’s grounds.

Deputies were first alerted to Wesley Hudnall, 30, and Bandy Jo Neal, 34, when they noticed the license plate on their minivan traced back to a truck out of West Virginia, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.

A traffic stop was attempted near Jacaranda Boulevard and Tamiami Trail, but Hudnall and Neal took off and reached “dangerous speeds,” causing deputies to call off the pursuit out of caution.

A short time later, two people matching Hudnall and Neal’s description were spotted on the campus of Taylor Ranch Elementary School, according to the sheriff’s office. The school was put on lock down for a short period of time.

The stolen vehicle was found on school property.

Shortly before noon, deputies found Neal and Hudnall in a residential area near National Boulevard and Copperleaf Drive and were taken into custody without incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

At the time of their arrest, however, Hudnall had plastic knuckles with spikes in his possession and Neal was carrying a folding knife.

Hudnall is charged with trespassing school property with a weapon, grand theft of a vehicle, resisting an officer, driving while license suspended and attached tag not assigned and is being held on a $4,740 bond. Neal is charged with trespassing school property with a weapon, grand theft of a vehicle and attached tag not assigned and is being held on a $3,120 bond, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fails to help

Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fails to help 0:52

Man robs woman using ATM, bystanders fails to help
Man asked woman to 'call a cab' after robbing bank 0:50

Man asked woman to 'call a cab' after robbing bank
Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student 1:46

Police officer accused of using excessive force on Pennsylvania high school student

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos