Eight suspected smugglers and $56 million in cocaine now in Florida. You can thank the Coast Guard

After U.S. Coast Guard officials seized more than $56 million worth of cocaine and took eight suspected drug dealers into custody, the contraband and detainees were brought to St. Petersburg, according to officials.
Between April 12 and April 21, the 1,735 kilograms of cocaine and eight detainees were seized during four separate interdictions by Coast Guard Law Enforcement Detachment Teams, according to a release by the Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg.
Crew members of the Coast Guard Cutter Tarpon offloaded the drugs and transferred custody of the suspected smugglers at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg Wednesday, according to the release.
While on patrol 120 miles south west of Mona Island, Puerto Rico on April 19, officials intercepted 750 kilograms of contraband and five suspected smugglers, marking the most fruitful interdiction, according to the Coast Guard.
The interdictionss were part of Operation Martillo, just one component of a multi-agency international approach to counter the flow of illicit cargo by transnational criminals organizations, according to the Coast Guard.
"Over all, this offload represents our recent success in securing our borders and preventing illegal, regionally destabilizing narcotics from reaching our streets," Cmdr. Willy Carmichael, assistant branch chief of Coast Guard 7th District Response Enforcement, said in a release. "It is truly an inter-agency and international effort that directly supports the commandant's Western Hemisphere strategy."
