He’s charged with one bank robbery and admitted to several others, sheriff says

Officials said they’ve arrested a serial offender in connection to a Sarasota bank robbery.
Avery Williams, 36, of Quincy, was arrested and charged with one count of robbery, but the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday he admitted to several others after his arrest.
Deputies responded to the Florida Central Credit Union in the 3400 block of Cattlemen Road around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in connection to a robbery, according to the sheriff’s office.
Employees told deputies the suspect handed them a note and demanded cash. The teller complied, handing over money that included a dye pack.
The suspect, Williams, ran to a nearby neighborhood where a homeowner held him at gunpoint near the 2800 block of Indianwood Way.
Deputies and K-9 units were able to catch up with Williams “within minutes” of the robbery and took him into custody.
In an interview with detectives, Williams was cooperative and admitted to committing the robbery as well as six others throughout Florida, Alabama and Georgia, according to the sheriff’s office.
Williams has served prison time for robbery and possession of cocaine, according to the sheriff’s office.
Detectives are working with the FBI and continue to investigate the series of robberies. Williams is being held in the Sarasota County Jail on a $250,000 bond.
