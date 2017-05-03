2 more arrested in home invasion case

A Sarasota couple is facing charges in connection to an armed home invasion in Sarasota last week, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Kari Ruggles and Aaron Montiel, both 29, were arrested Tuesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, around 2:16 a.m. on April 25 sheriff’s deputies were called out to a home in the 3200 block of Restful Lane. The victims, a father and son aged 80 and 56, respectively, said two men kicked open the door, held them at gunpoint and took the son’s fanny pack. Those men — William Robbins-Rosokow and Chance Terrill — were arrested.
Robbins-Rosokow said Terrill’s father, Christopher Terrill, and Montiel were involved. According to the affidavit, Montiel used his grey Hyundai during the robbery and knew what was about to happen.
Montiel gave a sworn statement that Robbins-Rosokow used his Hyundai and he had no idea what he did with it, but then changed his testimony to fit with Robbins-Rosokow’s assertion after being read his Miranda rights.
According to Robbins-Rosokow’s statement, the alleged robbers drove back to Montiel’s home on Camphor Avenue where his girlfriend, Ruggles, was waiting. The 21-year-old added that Ruggles took the contents of the wallet taken during the robbery and burned them in the backyard.
Ruggles faces two charges of accessory after the fact to armed home invasion robbery and Montiel faces two charges of principle to armed home invasion robbery. Both are being held at the Sarasota County Jail without bond.
