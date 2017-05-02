A California inmate was running drug operations in Florida over the phone, sheriff says

After months of investigating, the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office made more than a dozen arrests in connection to drug-related crimes and the seizure of about 14 pounds of methamphetamine.
Called Operation Hydra, it was part of a national investigation, officials said in a press conference Tuesday. As a result, 13 people were arrested, according to FOX 13.
Detectives got information on drug dealing operations in Pacso County that led them to Jesus Hernandez-Reynoso.
During the investigation, detectives discovered Hernandez-Reynoso, an inmate in the California Department of Corrections, was using a contraband phone 18 hours a day to conduct drug operations, according to Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.
Hernandez will be extradited to Pasco County when he has completed his sentence in California, according to FOX 13.
Nocco called it a business, a business of killing people by selling them meth and cocaine.
Four of the people arrested in the operation were illegal immigrants, Nocco said in a press conference. ICE has been contacted and orders are in the process of being placed.
The investigation, which just recently ended, started in December 2015 with information from a confidential informant, detectives said.
The arrests occurred over different periods of time through arrest warrants, search warrants or traffic stops, detectives said.
Detectives seized approximately 14 pounds of meth, the number one drug on Pasco County streets, Nocco said. It breaks down to about 25,424 “doses,” according to Nocco. One pound of cocaine was also seized.
Approximately 14 pounds of meth which breaks down to around 25,424 "doses" have been seized and taken off the street.
The sheriff’s office worked with Dade City Police, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the State Attorney’s Office during the investigation.
Sara Nealeigh: 941-745-7081, @saranealeigh
