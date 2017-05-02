Man arrested in connection to several vehicle burglaries

A Nokomis man was arrested Monday in connection to at least three vehicle burglaries, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.
David Skolnick, 34, is charged with three counts of burglary of a conveyance and a single count of resisting an officer without violence. He is being held at the Sarasota County jail on bonds totaling $5,000 bond.
Just after 5:30 a.m. Monday, deputies were called to the 1800 block of Worrington Street in Sarasota to a report of burglary in progress, according to a news release. The victim spotted Skolnick inside his car going through his stuff when he was leaving his home, deputies reported. As Skolnick ran from the scene, he reportedly dropped a plastic bag containing several pairs of high-end sunglasses.
The sheriff’s office later received another report of a vehicle burglary nearby, and the sheriff’s office aviation and K-9 units were used to find Skolnick in a wooded area near the intersection on Lakeshore Drive and Camino Real, according to the report. Despite initially refusing to listen to deputies’ commands after the K-9 track him, Skolnick was taken into custody.
Detectives were able to connect Skolnick to at least one other vehicle burglary that happened overnight nearby, in the 1500 block of Kenilworth Street. One of the pairs of sunglasses Skolnick had reportedly dropped when he ran from the Worrington Street burglary matched a pair reported stolen by the Kenilworth Street burglary victim.
The investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are pending.
Skolnick criminal history includes several arrests in Sarasota County on charges including burglary, fraud and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.
On May 15, 2016, Skolnick was released prison after serving less than four years on a 5-year sentence for convictions on three counts of grand theft, four counts of burglary of a structure, possession of burglary tools and being a felon in possession of a firearm or ammunition. He also served just under two years in prison previously for a 2008 possession of cocaine conviction.
