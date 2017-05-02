Crime

May 02, 2017 8:44 AM

Police hunt for masked gunman who robbed gas station

By Marc R. Masferrer

mmasferrer@bradenton.com

Sarasota The Sarasota Police Department released photographs of a masked gunman who robbed a gas station.

About 3 a.m. Monday, the man, who was wearing a black mask, walked into the Circle K/Shell station at 1801 S. Tamiami Trail, near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, pulled a gun and demanded cash, police said.

The employee gave the robber an unknown amount of cash. The suspect then fled the store on foot, police said.

No injuries were reported.

Police on Tuesday released photos of the robber, as shot by the store’s security cameras.

Anyone with information on this case can call Sarasota police Detective Patrick Comac at 941-702-1686.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mom pulls gun on barber when son's haircut takes too long

Mom pulls gun on barber when son's haircut takes too long 1:22

Mom pulls gun on barber when son's haircut takes too long
Chinese takeout robbed, worker assaulted after woman kicks in door 0:58

Chinese takeout robbed, worker assaulted after woman kicks in door
Man orders sandwich, then robs store 1:23

Man orders sandwich, then robs store

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos