Police hunt for masked gunman who robbed gas station

Sarasota The Sarasota Police Department released photographs of a masked gunman who robbed a gas station.
About 3 a.m. Monday, the man, who was wearing a black mask, walked into the Circle K/Shell station at 1801 S. Tamiami Trail, near Sarasota Memorial Hospital, pulled a gun and demanded cash, police said.
The employee gave the robber an unknown amount of cash. The suspect then fled the store on foot, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Police on Tuesday released photos of the robber, as shot by the store’s security cameras.
Anyone with information on this case can call Sarasota police Detective Patrick Comac at 941-702-1686.
