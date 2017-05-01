Crime

May 01, 2017 11:40 AM

Marijuana grow house goes up in smoke, cops say

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a marijuana grow operation discovered after a house in Venice caught fire.

Around noon Sunday, first responders arrived to a house in the 2700 block of Sunset Beach Drive. As Sarasota County firefighters extinguished the flames, they found three marijuana plants on the patio. Detectives later found 4.35 pounds of marijuana, grow lights and plant clippings at the house.

No arrests have been made, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

