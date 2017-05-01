Crime

May 01, 2017 8:46 AM

4 Bradenton men arrested in undercover prostitution sting

By Hannah Morse

hemorse@bradenton.com

Sarasota

Five men were arrested during an undercover prostitution sting on North Tamiami Trail, according to the Sarasota Police Department.

Four of the men were from Bradenton. The fifth was from Palm Harbor.

During the operation Thursday at 47th Street and North Tamiami Trail, the men offered $20 to $25 to undercover detectives in exchange for sex, according to their probable cause affidavits.

Their ages ranged from 19 to 61. Two of their cars were seized, according to police.

The police department’s street crimes unit was aided by the narcotics unit and patrol division.

Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse

