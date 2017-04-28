Heroin trafficker gets 25 years in prison

A Bradenton man Friday was sentenced to 25 years in prison after a Manatee County jury found him guilty of conspiracy to traffic more than 28 grams of heroin.
Michael Brooks, 35, was the first of 15 people arrested during a major bust in February 2016 after 18-month-long investigation to stand trial, according to Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi.
“Our nation is in the grip of a national opioid epidemic that is claiming the lives of Floridians — and we will not tolerate anyone selling heroin or any other illicit drugs in our state,” Bondi said in a statement. “I want to thank my Office of Statewide Prosecution, the Drug Enforcement Administration and our local law enforcement partners for the great teamwork that lead to today’s prosecution and sentencing.”
Local law agencies involved included the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Bradenton Police Department and Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
During the operation, authorities confiscated about 3.5 kilograms of heroin with an estimated street value of $262,500; three kilograms of cocaine with a street value of $111,000; 200 grams of fentanyl; 100 hydromorphone pills; 28 guns; and more than $327,000 in cash and assets. Hydromorphone and fentanyl are painkillers, the latter of which has been found mixed in much of the local heroin supply, adding to its potency.
Brooks was released from prison in September 2011 after serving less than three years of a four-year sentence for convictions of trafficking illegal drugs and a felony count of driving with a license suspended or revoked.
Brooks, who was sentenced by Senior District Judge Stephen Dakan, was the first of the 15 defendants to take the case to trial. Four other defendants took plea deals and have been sentenced. Several others, according to Bondi, have taken pleas and are awaiting sentencing.
