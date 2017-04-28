Drunk man hit 5 kids who had just gotten off school bus, cops say

Polk County deputies arrested a man Thursday night on DUI charges after a hit-and-run crash involving children who had just gotten off a school bus.
Deputies said John Camfield, 48, hit five children around 5 p.m. after they got off the school bus on Allegheny Road near Athabasca in Poinciana. Officials originally reported that three children were hit.
All five children are between 12 and 15 years old and attend Dundee Ridge Middle Academy. Two were critically injured.
Officials said the bus was not involved and already had left the scene.
After hitting the middle school kids, Camfield fled the scene and hit a stopped car on Poinciana Parkway before being apprehended by an off-duty Polk Sheriff’s deputy who lives in the area and was alerted to the situation, deputies said.
Officials said the woman in the vehicle, who is four months pregnant, was injured.
Camfield is charged with two counts of DUI with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury, two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with bodily injury, three counts of DUI with injury and property damage and reckless driving.
Polk Sheriff Grady Judd and Polk School Board Superintendent Jackie Byrd held a news conference at 10:30 a.m. Friday on the incident.
During the news conference, Sheriff Judd said Camfield worked in law enforcement for 18 years in Mississippi. Sheriff Judd spoke with the law enforcement agencies in Mississippi and said Camfield has an alcohol problem.
Sheriff Judd said Camfield blew a .14 on a breathalizer test seven hours after the crash, which is over the legal limit.
