Middle school students charged with hitting school employee

Three middle school students were arrested last week after hitting a Seminole Middle School employee, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
When a 14-year-old boy was told by his teacher to go to the office for causing a disruption on April 18, he wrenched open the door and tried to force his way back into the classroom, as seen in a surveillance video. The teacher told deputies she was afraid the student was trying to confront others, so she stood in the doorway keep him at bay.
Other students can be seen carrying the 14-year-old out of the classroom and putting him on the floor. The others race back into the classroom while the 14-year-old fights another. The teacher looks on.
This happens at least one more time, but the struggle is longer. One student pulls the 14-year-old down a hallway and out of the sight of the surveillance video as students run in and out of the classroom. A school associate appears in the hallway as the teacher walks down the hallway where the 14-year-old went.
The video then cuts to an unknown amount of time later, where a 13-year-old and another 14-year-old student, both boys, approach the school associate, who is standing near the classroom. The boys run up to the classroom and notice that it’s locked, so one of the boys grabs a set of keys from the school associate.
As one of the boys unlocks the classroom door, the other wrestles with the school associate, eventually pulling him to the ground. The school associate sought medical attention for minor injuries the next day, according to the sheriff’s office.
The three boys were arrested three days after the incident and taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center, each being charged with one count of battery on a school employee.
Hannah Morse: 941-745-7055, @mannahhorse
