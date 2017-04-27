Man charged with molesting 8-year-old girl also runs a daycare

A Bradenton man who runs a licensed daycare out of his home along with his wife, is charged with molesting an 8-year-old girl, according to the Manatee County Sheriff's Office.
Melvin Richard Norris, 60, was arrested Wednesday night and charged with lewd and lascivious molestation. He is being held without bond at the Manatee County jail.
Norris had been molesting the girl for the past two years, the victim told investigators Wednesday during a forensic interview, according to an arrest report. The victim is known to Norris, but she was not one of the children cared for at the daycare.
The sheriff’s office asks anyone with any information about this case or any other potential victims to call the sheriff’s office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 866-634- TIPS.
Norris and his wife own and operate Norris Family Day Care Home, 6617 Alpine Lane, off of State Road 64 in East Bradenton.
The Florida Department of Children and Families last inspected the facility on April 18, finding two children in Norris’ wife’s care and no violation. Since obtaining their license in 2015, the daycare was found to have violations twice.
Jessica De Leon: 941-745-7049, @JDeLeon1012
Comments